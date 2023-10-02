England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match live streaming

England will take on Bangladesh in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

The England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

New Zealand face South Africa in the other warm-up tie of the day.

England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

England vs Bangladesh warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

England vs Bangladesh match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Squads

BANGLADESH

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

ENGLAND

Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson