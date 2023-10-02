England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match live streaming

England will take on Bangladesh in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.
The England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
New Zealand face South Africa in the other warm-up tie of the day.
England vs Bangladesh warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.
The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.
England vs Bangladesh match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.
BANGLADESH
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
ENGLAND
Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
