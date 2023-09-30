India vs England World Cup 2023 warm-up match - Live Streaming

India will lock horns with England in a warm-up match today on Saturday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Men in Blue will take on England today as total of 10 warm-up matches will be played among different squads in the World Cup 2023.

Fans are excited to watch Team India in action against Three Lions who are touted as one of the favourites to win ICC World Cup tournament.

India enters the World Cup as the top ODI squad in the world as they are on high note after bagging the Asia Cup and the India vs. Australia ODI series.

India vs England World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

India vs England warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

India vs England World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

India vs England match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.