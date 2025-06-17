Asian Squash Championship: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal progress to pre-quarterfinals

Pakistan’s rising squash stars Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal have advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Squash Championship in Kuching, Malaysia, following convincing wins in their opening matches.

In the Round of 32, Noor Zaman faced off against Singapore’s Aaron Jun Liang. Despite dropping the first game, Zaman staged a strong comeback to win the match 3-1, with game scores of 7-11, 11-6, 6-11, and 3-11.

Meanwhile, Nasir Iqbal displayed dominance from the outset against South Korea’s Jaejin Yoo, securing a straight-games victory. Iqbal’s impressive performance was reflected in the scores: 5-11, 2-11, and 4-11.

Both players have shown promising form and are now set to compete in the next round with growing confidence. Their early success has sparked optimism among squash fans, who are hopeful that Pakistan can make a deep run in the prestigious continental event.

The Asian Squash Championship continues in Malaysia, drawing top talent from across Asia in a showcase of skill, endurance, and competitive spirit.