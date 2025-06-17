Maryam Nawaz visits Mayo Hospital for shoulder treatment

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, paid a visit to Mayo Hospital in Lahore on Tuesday after experiencing pain in her shoulder, opting for treatment at a public hospital rather than a private facility.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz arrived at the hospital for a medical examination and MRI scan. In a rare gesture reflecting humility and solidarity with the public, the Chief Minister stood in line and personally registered herself at the hospital counter, just like any ordinary patient.

Medical staff conducted a detailed check-up and recommended medication following the MRI results. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Officials shared that despite recommendations to seek treatment at a private hospital, Maryam Nawaz insisted on receiving care at Mayo Hospital, one of Lahore’s largest and oldest public healthcare institutions.

After receiving treatment and necessary advice from doctors, the Chief Minister returned from the hospital without any special protocol, drawing praise from hospital staff and citizens alike for setting a positive example of leadership and public service.