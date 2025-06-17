Balochistan unveils Rs1,028bn budget for FY2025-26 with focus on development

QUETTA – Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani presented a Rs1,028 billion budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, outlining key allocations for development, public services, and institutional reforms.

The budget reflects a surplus of Rs36.7 billion, with total expenditures estimated at Rs991 billion. Of this, Rs642 billion is dedicated to non-development spending.

Salary and Pension Revisions

Announcing a 10% salary increase for government employees and a 7% hike in pensions, Nosherwani emphasized cross-party consultation in preparing the budget. He described the financial plan as balanced and people-centered, aimed at fostering rural development and improving public welfare.

Healthcare Allocations

The health sector will receive Rs16.4 billion in the development portfolio for new projects and job creation, while Rs71 billion is reserved for operational (non-development) costs in healthcare.

Investment in Education

Education remains a central priority, with the creation of over 1,200 new positions, including 1,170 contract and 67 regular posts. A total of Rs28 billion has been assigned to Early Childhood Education and school programs this year. Another Rs6.7 billion from the Global Partnership for Education will support education reforms.

For FY 2025–26, Rs19.8 billion is allocated to school education development, and Rs101 billion for its operational needs. The higher and technical education sector has been allocated Rs22.81 billion, with a significant budget increase for universities.

Agriculture and Water Management

The agriculture sector will receive Rs10 billion for development and Rs16 billion under the non-development budget. Irrigation projects have been allocated Rs42.78 billion to improve water resources and infrastructure.

Infrastructure and Public Works

The Communications and Works Department leads the development budget with Rs55.21 billion, constituting 19% of total development expenditure.

Science, Technology, and Energy

A budget of Rs12.66 billion is allocated to science and IT, Rs7.84 billion for the energy sector, and Rs17.16 billion for public health engineering initiatives.

Local Government and Mining

Local government services have been allotted Rs12.91 billion, while the Mines and Minerals Department will receive Rs567.6 million for exploration and development.

Women’s Empowerment and Law Enforcement

To advance women’s development programs, Rs154 million has been earmarked. For law and order, Rs83 billion has been reserved under non-development spending and Rs3 billion under the development program.