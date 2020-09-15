Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged till Sept 30

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Finance on Tuesday announced that petroleum prices will not be increased in Pakistan till September 30.

As per statement, the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil will be revised bimonthly, starting from running month. It added that prices will remain unchanged during Sept16-30.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended up to Rs5 per litre increase in the petroleum price.

The authority had recommended Rs3.75 increase in the price of petrol and Rs4.55 per litre in the price of diesel.