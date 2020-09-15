Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged till Sept 30
08:01 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Finance on Tuesday announced that petroleum prices will not be increased in Pakistan till September 30.
As per statement, the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil will be revised bimonthly, starting from running month. It added that prices will remain unchanged during Sept16-30.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended up to Rs5 per litre increase in the petroleum price.
The authority had recommended Rs3.75 increase in the price of petrol and Rs4.55 per litre in the price of diesel.
- At least 40 Injured in school bus, train collision in New Zealand11:58 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Seven teachers of a school tested positive for coronavirus in Peshawar11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside ...10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- KP starts universal health insurance system10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020