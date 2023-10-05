Search

HBL & J.P. Morgan enter into an agreement for secure, and cost-effective cross-border payments to Pakistan via Xpedite Remit

Web Desk
06:39 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
HBL & J.P. Morgan enter into an agreement for secure, and cost-effective cross-border payments to Pakistan via Xpedite Remit
Source: Faisal N. Lalani, Head International Banking – HBL, and Amin Khowaja, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan - J.P. Morgan signed the agreement. Senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

KARACHI - HBL, the largest bank in Pakistan, has agreed with J.P. Morgan Payments to provide secure, cost-effective cross-border payments via J.P. Morgan's Xpedite Remit.

The agreement extends an existing relationship between the two financial institutions to provide remittance services in Pakistan.

 Regarding this collaboration, Faisal N. Lalani, Head International Banking – HBL, said, “We are extremely proud of this engagement with J.P. Morgan Payments. J.P. Morgan's Xpedite Remit solution will enable individuals across the globe to send remittances to Pakistan in a secure and cost-effective manner. Remittances can be sent to HBL and other bank accounts or as Cash Over Counter from any of the Bank’s 1750+ branches in Pakistan.”

 Commenting on this collaboration, Amin Khowaja, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan - J.P. Morgan, said, “With the signing today, J.P. Morgan is very excited to enter into a strategic engagement with HBL. Pakistan is one of the largest remittance recipient corridors and we will work together to streamline remittances.” 

