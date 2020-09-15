Pakistan’s political map: India suffers embarrassing setback at SCO meeting
09:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s political map: India suffers embarrassing setback at SCO meeting
Islamabad: A meeting of National Security Advisers of Shangahi Cooperation Organization (SCO) has rejected India's objections on Pakistan's new political map.

Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf represented Pakistan in the online meeting.

India, which was represented by Ajit Doval, had formally raised an objection against Pakistan on the display of the political map.

In its reply, Pakistan highlighted that India under international law had no legal rights to claim the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. Pakistan also categorically rejected Indian assertions that the newly released political map included any part of Indian territory.

Pakistan informed the SCO Secretariat that India's illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were in grave violation of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Furthermore, Pakistan emphasized that the new political map represented Pakistan's rights and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. It emphasized that Pakistan retains an abiding commitment to seeking a resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the UN Charter and the UNSC Resolutions.

The SCO agreed to Pakistan's position.

