Register Online for PSER Survey for 2025 Ramadan Relief Package in Punjab

LAHORE – Registration is open for 2025 Ramadan Relief PSER Survey that will help low-income families across Punjab region to get basic commodities at subsidized rate.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government rolled out Punjab Social and Economic Registry (PSER) survey to identify and register deserving individuals for 2025 Ramadan relief package as part to assist low-income families by providing them access to essential food items at discounted prices during the holy month of fasting.

The relief package includes around 20 basic items, including cooking oil, flour, rice, lentils, dates, and other edibles.

PSER Survey 2025 Registration

With the survey, the provincial administration will collect fresh data on low-income households to ensure effective distribution of items.

For Registration, you can visit any PSER registration centers located near you. Individuals can visit the nearest center with their ID card and necessary details.

For Online Registration

You can visit portal at https://pser.punjab.gov.pk, and provide their CNIC number, email address, password, and Captcha code to access the registration form.