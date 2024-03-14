Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details here

Free Rashan Program is Pakistani government’s initiative that offers food assistance and financial aid to vulnerable families during holy month of Ramdan 2024. Individuals from low-income group, especially those earning below 40 thousands can enroll, and receive aid for basic commodities.
The government has chalked out robust verification system to distribute aid to beneficiaries.
Ramzan Relief Subsidy Muft Rashan Rait Program 2024 aimed to transform support for the underprivileged during the holy month. The programme aimed at providing essential support to the needy by the government of Pakistan, as this program offers free rations and subsidies to deserving individuals.
Muft Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program 2024 was formulated to alleviate the burden on low-income families as food prices touched all time high.
How to get Ramzan Relief Subsidy Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024
First, check eligibility and ensure that you are enrolled in BISP or Utility Store PMT website to take edibles under this subsidy.
Visit utility stores and get discounts. Enjoy discounts of up to 60pc on household items.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
