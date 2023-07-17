Sindh governor announces Roti at Rs2 for Karachi's inflation-hit people 

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced to provide subsidised food to the poor, and under the latest initiative, the government will provide roti at Rs2.
Tessori said the process of provision of roti to inflation-weary people for Rs2 will be started in parts of the metropolis and the noble cause will be pursued as a mission.
Addressing a ceremony on Sunday, the politician announced to form up to 300 tandoors across the Sindh capital where roti will be sold at mere Rs2.
He further reiterated that ration bags will be distributed among one lac deserving families in the port city.
Pakistan, a nation of over 250 million have been hit by the worsening economic crisis, that caused high inflation, and depreciating currency and people are facing hard times purchasing basic commodities like food and fuel.
A vast land of South Asian nation was affected by catastrophic floods last year that affected millions and caused billions in economic damage.
Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Tessori attended the ceremony for the entry test for the IT courses programme at Sindh Governor’s House. Aspirants will be enrolled in web, artificial intelligence and metaverse courses under the IT programme.
Hundreds of thousands have already registered themselves with the IT programme. In the first phase, the entry test of 10,000 children was hosted by the Governor’s House.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
