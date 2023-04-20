Nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims including women, children killed in Saudi Arabia’s road accident

RIYADH – At least nine Pakistani citizens including women and children died and five suffered injuries during a tragic traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.
Media reports suggest that the pilgrims from South Asian nation were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when the vehicle met a deadly accident near the Al-Qasim area.
The family is said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighboring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. The deceased are identified ad Shahbaz, Zulfiqar, Maria, Umme Ammarah, Haram Fatima, Hareem Fatima, Tehreem Fatima, Daood, and Abuzar.
Clips and pictures doing rounds on the internet show the deceased family members and crashed vehicle.
The horrific incident occurred, weeks after 20 Umrah pilgrims died during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time in Saudi Arabia due to the massive influx of pilgrims.
Shifting huge numbers of pilgrims around Saudi Arabia’s holy sites is a risky task, especially during the rush season when roads can be chaotic with coaches producing ceaseless traffic queues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
