Nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims including women, children killed in Saudi Arabia’s road accident

RIYADH – At least nine Pakistani citizens including women and children died and five suffered injuries during a tragic traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.

Media reports suggest that the pilgrims from South Asian nation were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when the vehicle met a deadly accident near the Al-Qasim area.

The family is said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighboring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. The deceased are identified ad Shahbaz, Zulfiqar, Maria, Umme Ammarah, Haram Fatima, Hareem Fatima, Tehreem Fatima, Daood, and Abuzar.

Clips and pictures doing rounds on the internet show the deceased family members and crashed vehicle.

The horrific incident occurred, weeks after 20 Umrah pilgrims died during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time in Saudi Arabia due to the massive influx of pilgrims.

Shifting huge numbers of pilgrims around Saudi Arabia’s holy sites is a risky task, especially during the rush season when roads can be chaotic with coaches producing ceaseless traffic queues.