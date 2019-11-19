Top Pakistan general meets Iranian president to discuss regional security
08:45 PM | 19 Nov, 2019
Top Pakistan general meets Iranian president to discuss regional security
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, said military's spokesperson in a tweet. 

Both discussed regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, according to a tweet on the official handle of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Iranian President appreciated the role of Pakistan towards regional peace and successes of Pakistan Army against terrorism, he added.

Army chief arrived in Tehran Monday night on an official visit to Iran.

General Bajwa met Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein and discussed matters related to security .

