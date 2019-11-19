Army Welfare Trust Investments inks mobile app launch agreement with Monet DT

ISLAMABAD – Monet DT Private Limited, a digital transformation services provider, in a landmark achievement has secured an agreement to develop a mobile app for Army Welfare Trust Investments Ltd.

The development happened when Muhammad Zeeshan Aziz, the chief executive officer of Monet DT recently visited Islamabad, to meet Salman Haider Sheikh, the CEO and Management Team of Army Welfare Trust Investments Ltd. to further cemented business ties.

Monet DT was established in 2012 with the vision and mandate to provide digital transformation services especially to the Assets Management, Banking, Insurance, Distribution and Supply Chain Industries around the globe.

Army Welfare Trust Investments Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company licensed by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan to manage open and closed end funds and investment advisory services.

The company with its experienced team of investment professionals serves an extensive client base of civil and military organizations, institutions, corporations endowments, high net worth individuals, pension funds and provident funds across the country.

Salman Haider Sheikh speaking on the occasion highlighted that AWT Investments in its effort to expand its retail base across the country has opened physical branches and is now moving towards branchless investment solutions along with M-Commerce through Fintech solutions leading through innovative solutions for its clients across the country and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan briefed about mobile App Development process, testing phase and launch phase of the app. He explained that the user-friendly application will enable android users to optimize investment solutions to grow their savings in multiple products online.

The second phase of the mobile application will utilize Artificial Intelligence solutions to provide a savvier customer experience.