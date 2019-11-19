Army Welfare Trust Investments inks mobile app launch agreement with Monet DT
Web Desk
10:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2019
Army Welfare Trust Investments inks mobile app launch agreement with Monet DT
Share

ISLAMABAD – Monet DT Private Limited, a digital transformation services provider, in a landmark achievement has secured an agreement to develop a mobile app for Army Welfare Trust Investments Ltd.

The development happened when Muhammad Zeeshan Aziz, the chief executive officer of Monet DT recently visited Islamabad, to meet Salman Haider Sheikh, the CEO and Management Team of Army Welfare Trust Investments Ltd. to further cemented business ties.

Monet DT was established in 2012 with the vision and mandate to provide digital transformation services especially to the Assets Management, Banking, Insurance, Distribution and Supply Chain Industries around the globe.

Army Welfare Trust Investments Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company licensed by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan to manage open and closed end funds and investment advisory services.

The company with its experienced team of investment professionals serves an extensive client base of civil and military organizations, institutions, corporations endowments, high net worth individuals, pension funds and provident funds across the country. 

Salman Haider Sheikh speaking on the occasion highlighted that AWT Investments in its effort to expand its retail base across the country has opened physical branches and is now moving towards branchless investment solutions along with M-Commerce through Fintech solutions leading through innovative solutions for its clients across the country and abroad.  

Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan briefed about mobile App Development process, testing phase and launch phase of the app. He explained that the user-friendly application will enable android users to optimize investment solutions to grow their savings in multiple products online.

The second phase of the mobile application will utilize Artificial Intelligence solutions to provide a savvier customer experience.

More From This Category
Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery ...
11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of ...
10:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
Is Infinix redefining success in Pakistan?
04:56 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
A Buzz-worthy Cricket Super Star Challenge by ...
03:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
OPPO plans $7bn R&D push for multiple-access ...
06:11 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
Panasonic rolls out new 3LCD projector range in ...
06:06 PM | 16 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr