Met office makes big announcement about Eid moon sighting ahead of Ruet body’s meeting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department has shared a prediction ahead of meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees which are convened to sight the Shawwal moon.

The met office predicted that Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on April 22 (Saturday) in Pakistan as there are no chances of sighting the crescent from anywhere in the country today. PMD prediction is based on the occurrence of a solar eclipse that is set to take place today.

It was reported that the Shawwal crescent would not be visible in regions where the solar eclipse occurs on April 20.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to convene today to sight the moon of Shawwal. The central committee and its zonal subsidiaries will hold the meeting in different cities in Pakistan.

Later on, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad will hold a press conference to announce whether the moon has been sighted or not.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia declared Eid al Fitr would fall on Saturday, 22 April - a day later than expected.