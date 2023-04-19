Bank holidays for Eid ul Fitr announced

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced five days bank holidays in observance of the Muslim holiday, known as Eid ul Fitr.

In an announcement, the central bank stated that the bank will be closed from Friday, April 21 to Tuesday, April 25.

The federal government had already announced five-day national holiday for the festival of Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, an official statement said.