Here’s all you need to know about Eidul Fitr holidays in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has not announced any notification for Eidul Fitr but Pakistanis are likely to get four or five holidays for the Festival of Sweets.

Media reports suggest that the cabinet division has started working to finalise Eidul Fitr holidays as the festival is likely to be celebrated on April 22.

It was reported that a proposal for 4-5 holidays for Eidul Fitr will be sent to the Prime Minister's House and the premier will make the final decision.

If the major Islamic festival falls on Friday, there will be holidays from April 20 to 23, and, if there is a possibility of Eid on Saturday, then holidays can be given from April 20 to 24, per reports.

On Friday, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicted that the festival is expected to fall on April 22, 2023 (Saturday). He said the birth of the new moon is likely to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am Pakistani time, adding that there would be thin chances of moon sighting as the age of the crescent on the evening of 29th Ramadan will be less than 10 hours.

Mufti said a new moon is visible after at least 19 hours of age at the time of sunset, and added that the weather is expected to be clear in most parts of the country on April 20.