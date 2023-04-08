Search

Pakistan

In goodwill gesture, Pakistan grants over 2,800 visas to Indian Sikh devotees for Baisakhi festival

Web Desk 10:22 AM | 8 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Over 2,800 Sikh pilgrims will reach Pakistan to visit their religious sites as part of Baisakhi celebrations.

Pakistan issued visas to pilgrims as a peace gesture towards the Sikh community in India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas in light of the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, Salman Sharif said Islamabad is taking all steps to preserve sacred religious places and providing facilitation to pilgrims. Stern security measures have been made for religious festival.

Sikh pilgrims will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib during the festivity. The visitor will go back to India on April 21 after completing their visit.

Indian Sikh Yatrees reach Pakistan for centenary event of Saka Punjab Sahib

The Baisakhi Festival marks the beginning of the solar year. Baisakhi has special significance for Sikhs as on this day in 1699, their tenth Guru Gobind Singh Ji organized the order of the Khalsa. It marks New Year Day for the Sikh community; the main event is held at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib shrine in the town of Hasan Abdal outside Islamabad every year.

