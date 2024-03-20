Behbood Savings Certificates’ latest profit rate in March 2024

ISLAMABAD – The National Savings has announced an increase in profit rate for Behbood Savings Certificates, with effect from March 19.

Recognizing the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly, The government introduced Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) in 2003. As of Jan 1, 2004, the scheme has been extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability through their guardians.

BSC is available in the denominations of Rs5, 000, Rs10,000, Rs 50,000, Rs100,000, Rs 500,000 and Rs1,000,000.

The holders of the certificates are paid the profit on monthly basis started from the date of purchase.

The minimum investment limit is Rs5,000 while maximum limit for a single investor is Rs7.5 million and Rs15 million for joint investor.

Latest Profit Rate on Behbood Savings Certificates

The profit rate was revised on March 19, taking it to 15.60 percent from previous 15.36%. People can earn a profit of Rs1,300 per month on investment of Rs100,000.

Previously, Rs1,280 profit per month was paid to the investors.