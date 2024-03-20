Holiday announced in Rawalpindi on March 21, 22

The district administration has announced two public holidays on March 21 and 22 in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas on account of Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

A notification issued by the DC Rawalpindi states that the holidays had been announced on the basis of the request made by the district intelligence committee.

All public and private educational institutions as well as offices will remain closed during this days. However, this notification will not affect the ninth class examination of BISE Rawalpindi.