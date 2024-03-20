Who is eligible for affordable house under Punjab govt’s new scheme? Check details

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the distribution of 100,000 houses among residents of various cities in the provinces under a new relief initiative.

The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the project, “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” in Lahore. She said it would be the landmark project to meeting the residential needs of the citizens.

She has directed the authorities concerned to select the land for the project, saying the location should be close to the city.

Cities Picked for Housing Project

The housing project will be launched in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Sargodha. The Board of Revenue has pointed out 17 locations for the projects in the cities.

Who is Eligible?

The chief minister in a statement clarified that the houses will be distributed among low-income people. The authorities are yet to issue further details about the minimum income limit, mode of payment and others.