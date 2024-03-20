Hammad Azhar resigns from senior positions in PTI

LAHORE – PTI leader Hammad Azhar, who has been in hiding since May 9 incident, on Wednesday stepped down party positions over his inability to lead the party from the front in ongoing difficult phase.

He has resigned as General Secretary and acting president of PTI’s Punjab chapter. The former finance minister shared his two-page resignation letter on social media platform X.

In his letter to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, Azhar said he had been booked in 42 fake terrorism cases and banned from all electronic media by PEMRA.

“My home has been raided repeatedly, ransacked and sealed, my family harassed. I have had to send my wife and young children abroad to protect them from the weekly trauma of raids and uncertainty or worse while I have worked for the party from an undisclosed location since May 2023,” read the letter.

“It has been an honor, but it would be selfish of me to continue while I am still in hiding and unable to represent the party even on television. In my opinion, at this stage the party would be best served by a leadership in Punjab that is able to be present on the ground and lead from the front. In addition, it should be able to appear on Television and most importantly to have access to the founding chairman directly to receive instructions and communicate with him directly,” the PTI stalwart said.

Hammad Azhar said he will continue to render his services for the party as a loyal and ideological worker.