Fawad Ch, Hammad Azhar and Parvez Elahi not to run as LHC upholds rejection of nomination papers

The Lahore High Court has dismissed the appeals of former PTI chairman Imran Khan, vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Sanam Javed, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others, filed against the election Appellate Tribunal's decision.

A appeal against the rejection of their nomination papers was filed before the LHC by the PTI leaders, along with 60 other election candidates.

The court had called the attorneys to give their arguments. The deadline for submitting petitions challenging the electoral tribunals' rulings was today. On almost sixty petitions, including those from Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood, Parvez Elahi, and others, the court has reserved its verdict.

A three-judge panel of the LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi dismissed the appeals and maintained the judgement to reject the nomination papers. Shah Mahmood has appealed the denial of his candidature from PP-218, NA-151, and NA-150.

Additionally, the appeal against Fawad Chaudhry's rejection of the NA-60 and NA-61 nomination papers was denied. The court also denied his wife Hiba Fawad's pleas to overrule the rejection of her nomination papers.

Furthermore, the LHC maintained the ruling that Sanam Javed's nomination papers from NA-119 and NA-120 were rejected.

Sanam Javed had also contested the decision to reject her PP-150 nomination documents.

A three-judge panel of the LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi dismissed the appeals and maintained the judgement to reject the nomination papers. Shah Mahmood has appealed the denial of his candidature from PP-218, NA-151, and NA-150.

Additionally, the appeal against Fawad Chaudhry's rejection of the NA-60 and NA-61 nomination papers was denied. The court also denied his wife Hiba Fawad's pleas to overrule the rejection of her nomination papers.

Furthermore, the LHC maintained the ruling that Sanam Javed's nomination papers from NA-119 and NA-120 were rejected.

Sanam Javed had also contested the decision to reject her PP-150 nomination documents.