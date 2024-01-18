How many candidates are contesting upcoming elections in Pakistan? 

ISLAMABAD – Temperature is rising, with weeks as candidates step out to do rallies, with top political parties having their election campaigns ahead of February 8 polls.
With around 20 days prior to the polling process, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the country's apex body on polls shared details about the candidates gearing up for the upcoming general elections.
It said 17,816 candidates are running in the general elections, with 5,121 candidates contesting for National Assembly seats while 12,695 candidates are vying for seats in regional legislatures.
As per the data shared by the electoral watchdog, at least 11,785 independent candidates are looking to contest national and provincial assembly seats.
Delving into details, it said 3,748 independent candidates and 1,873 political party candidates are contesting for NA seats, while 8,537 independent candidates and 4,158 political party candidates are in the race for provincial assembly seats.
882 women candidates are vying for seats in NA, and PAs, with 312 contesting in National Assembly and 570 in provincial assemblies.
This year, at least 6,031 candidates are running for National and provincial assemblies - almost twice as numerous as those representing political parties.
If we look region-wise, 6,710 candidates are competing from Punjab, 2,878 candidates are in the running for Sindh Assembly. KP Assembly got 1,834 candidates, and sparsely popupalated Balochistan is witnessing participation from 1,273 candidates.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
