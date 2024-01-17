ECP hints at further delay in elections over ongoing electoral symbol row

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has hinted over potential delay in upcoming elections as candidates eye changes in their allotted symbols.
The polls body spokesperson said candidates are changing symbols after initial allocation, and it prompts commission to review postponing elections to reprint ballot papers.
The spox further said that publication and printing of ballot papers process was started after symbol allotment but the process would be delayed if candidates are having them changed through different forums.
The country's electoral watchdog is reviewing the situation and addressing situation besides ensuring compliance with its directives on symbol changes.
The development comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf takes legal recourse for symbol changes, expressing concerns over potential delays despite that the election schedule 2024 has been prepared.
Candidates from PTI sought legal intervention after being designated independent symbols, as Supreme Court deprived the party from its iconic bay symbol.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
