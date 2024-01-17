Search

ECP hints at further delay in elections over ongoing electoral symbol row

Web Desk
10:05 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has hinted over potential delay in upcoming elections as candidates eye changes in their allotted symbols.

The polls body spokesperson said candidates are changing symbols after initial allocation, and it prompts commission to review postponing elections to reprint ballot papers.

The spox further said that publication and printing of ballot papers process was started after symbol allotment but the process would be delayed if candidates are having them changed through different forums.

The country's electoral watchdog is reviewing the situation and addressing situation besides ensuring compliance with its directives on symbol changes.

The development comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf takes legal recourse for symbol changes, expressing concerns over potential delays despite that the election schedule 2024 has been prepared.

Candidates from PTI sought legal intervention after being designated independent symbols, as Supreme Court deprived the party from its iconic bay symbol.

