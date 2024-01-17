USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani currency witnessed back-to-back gains against US dollar, and it inched up \further after warding off pressure from US Dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by Rs0.50 paisas against the greenback and was currently being traded at Rs179.75 in interbank.

In previous session, PKR remains largely stable against the US dollar as it settled at Rs280.25.

Last month, Pakistan received $2.4 billion in remittances from its overseas workers, a 5.4 percent increase from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the country's current account saw surplus of $397 million in December 2023, in contrast to deficit of $15 million recorded in November.