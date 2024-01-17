Search

Business

USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

Web Desk
10:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani currency witnessed back-to-back gains against US dollar, and it inched up \further after warding off pressure from US Dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by Rs0.50 paisas against the greenback and was currently being traded at Rs179.75 in interbank.

In previous session, PKR remains largely stable against the US dollar as it settled at Rs280.25.

Last month, Pakistan received $2.4 billion in remittances from its overseas workers, a 5.4 percent increase from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the country's current account saw surplus of $397 million in December 2023, in contrast to deficit of $15 million recorded in November.

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

07:16 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bears dominate as PSX loses over 500 points

10:59 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar, dips below 280 in ...

11:27 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US ...

11:44 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee grows stronger against US dollar in ...

10:32 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR rate today: Pakistani rupee continues to strengthen ...

11:00 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes comeback US dollar in interbank

Business

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

11:02 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

01:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from Jan 16?

07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's first shipment of dried chilies arrives in China under ...

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: