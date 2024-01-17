Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

Bollywood's Baby Doll, Sunny Leone, has unveiled her artificial intelligence (AI) clone, becoming the first Indian star to do so.
The launch ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, was graced by the Eik Paheli Leela star Sunny Leone alongside the co-founders of the AI startup, Toshendra Sharma and Roshendra Sharma.
The AI clone is trained on Leone's voice and personal data, which allows fans to have a personalized experience, and engage in chat or voice calls through Kamoto.AI's platform.
Taking to social media, the Ragini MMS 2 star wrote, “I can't believe that this is me. Now all of you can call me or chat with me whenever you want!!”
I can't believe that this is me ????????— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 10, 2024
Now all of you can call me or chat with me whenever you want!!
For more details..check out @KamotoAI and make sure you let me know what did you ask my AI Clone ????
Call me here: https://t.co/nEQbuMdISR pic.twitter.com/UGwZ2pIwJ7
On the work front, Leone will next be seen in Quotation Gang, Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and UI.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.