Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

Noor Fatima
11:27 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
Sunny Leone
Bollywood's Baby Doll, Sunny Leone, has unveiled her artificial intelligence (AI) clone, becoming the first Indian star to do so.

The launch ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, was graced by the Eik Paheli Leela star Sunny Leone alongside the co-founders of the AI startup, Toshendra Sharma and Roshendra Sharma. 

The AI clone is trained on Leone's voice and personal data, which allows fans to have a personalized experience, and engage in chat or voice calls through Kamoto.AI's platform.

Taking to social media, the Ragini MMS 2 star wrote, “I can't believe that this is me. Now all of you can call me or chat with me whenever you want!!”

On the work front, Leone will next be seen in Quotation Gang, Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and UI.

