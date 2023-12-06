Search

Lifestyle

Why did Sunny Leone storm out of unfinished shooting? 

Noor Fatima
12:37 PM | 6 Dec, 2023
Sunny Leone
Source: Sunny Leone (Instagram)

Sunny Leone, an accomplished Bollywood actress and dancer, is making headlines for her leaving the production midway due to this reason! The Ragini MMS 2 star pretended to leave the set in a state of anger and shared the video on social media, but what’s the truth behind it?

For the unversed, Leone -- who debuted in the Bollywood industry with Jism 2 in 2012 -- has solidified herself among well-known actors and one of the most sought-after dancers having performed in several films including Eik Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, and Jackpot to name a few. 

Thanks to her grandeur, the Baby Doll star shares a whopping 54.7 million followers on Instagram. The One Night Stand actress recently shared a video of herself where she can be seen dressed in a sultry red dress and tells the camera that enough is enough.

Leone, who was pretending to be angry and playfully threatened to leave, was actually asking the production to fix the AC, as she won't work in the heat. The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai star made the video in a humorous way for social media users to enjoy.

“NO AC..NO KAAM...NO SUNNY,” she captioned the post. 

On the work front, Leone has a number of projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Sunny Leone reveals she was almost cast in 'Games of Thrones'

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:15 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Did Iqrar ul Hassan get married for 3rd time?

04:17 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

THIS Pakistani actor is Tabu's father! Find out who?

03:00 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Hania Aamir shares recent clicks from Dubai, hangs out with Indian ...

07:31 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Did Naseem Shah send flowers to Hareem Shah?

02:39 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Did Jannat Mirza get married in secret?

08:11 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Pakistani artists take 'Spotify Wrapped' by storm

Advertisement

Latest

01:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

The Gigi Suit: Ayesha Omar introduces latest laidback attire from her clothing brand

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check latest rates here

Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.7  286.75 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361  364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.6 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.58 766.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.13 932.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.36 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.09 8.24

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price sees major drop in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 December 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100. 

Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.

In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Karachi PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Islamabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Peshawar PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Quetta PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sialkot PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Attock PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujranwala PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Jehlum PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Multan PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Bahawalpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujrat PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nawabshah PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Chakwal PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Hyderabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nowshehra PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sargodha PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Faisalabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Mirpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: