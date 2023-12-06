Why did Sunny Leone storm out of unfinished shooting? 

Sunny Leone, an accomplished Bollywood actress and dancer, is making headlines for her leaving the production midway due to this reason! The Ragini MMS 2 star pretended to leave the set in a state of anger and shared the video on social media, but what’s the truth behind it?

For the unversed, Leone -- who debuted in the Bollywood industry with Jism 2 in 2012 -- has solidified herself among well-known actors and one of the most sought-after dancers having performed in several films including Eik Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, and Jackpot to name a few.

Thanks to her grandeur, the Baby Doll star shares a whopping 54.7 million followers on Instagram. The One Night Stand actress recently shared a video of herself where she can be seen dressed in a sultry red dress and tells the camera that enough is enough.

Leone, who was pretending to be angry and playfully threatened to leave, was actually asking the production to fix the AC, as she won't work in the heat. The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai star made the video in a humorous way for social media users to enjoy.

“NO AC..NO KAAM...NO SUNNY,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Leone has a number of projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.