IN PICTURES: Imam-ul-Haq shares clicks from mayoun, dons SRK style shawl

Imam-ul-Haq, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, known for his exceptional talent and skills on the field recently tied the knot. Haq comes from a family deeply rooted in the sport, being the nephew of the legendary Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq.
But the cricket field isn’t the only place Haq has conquered. As soon as news of the cricketer getting hitched made rounds on the internet, Haq stole all the spotlight!
As soon as the pictures of the 27-year-old Pakistani batsman’s mayoon ceremony were released, they became the center of attention on social media platforms. Imam-ul-Haq got married to his close friend, Anmol Mehmood, in late November and the couple’s luxurious wedding photos have been made some noise on the internet.
Haq has kept his fans updated with his wedding celebrations on social media. From sharing glimpses of the Qawwali Night, Barat, and Dawat-e-Walima to the couple’s first appearance on Instagram users were treated with everything.
Imam-ul-Haq ultimately decided to make December colorful as well with more pictures from his wedding. He recently shared pictures of his mayoon on Instagram, in which he donned a yellow kurta shalwar. The cricketer complemented the mayoon look with an embroidered matching shawl which he styled like Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan.
Imam chose Pakistani actress Maya Ali's clothing brand 'Maya Pretz' for his look.
“Mein apni mehfilon mein sirf tera hi naam loon ga [I will take your name in my gatherings]” Haq wrote in the caption and shared a set of scintillating pictures.
Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.7
|286.75
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.58
|766.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.13
|932.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.36
|79.06
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.09
|8.24
KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100.
Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.
In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Karachi
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Quetta
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Attock
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Multan
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
