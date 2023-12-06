IN PICTURES: Imam-ul-Haq shares clicks from mayoun, dons SRK style shawl

Imam-ul-Haq, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, known for his exceptional talent and skills on the field recently tied the knot. Haq comes from a family deeply rooted in the sport, being the nephew of the legendary Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq.

But the cricket field isn’t the only place Haq has conquered. As soon as news of the cricketer getting hitched made rounds on the internet, Haq stole all the spotlight!

As soon as the pictures of the 27-year-old Pakistani batsman’s mayoon ceremony were released, they became the center of attention on social media platforms. Imam-ul-Haq got married to his close friend, Anmol Mehmood, in late November and the couple’s luxurious wedding photos have been made some noise on the internet.

Haq has kept his fans updated with his wedding celebrations on social media. From sharing glimpses of the Qawwali Night, Barat, and Dawat-e-Walima to the couple’s first appearance on Instagram users were treated with everything.

Imam-ul-Haq ultimately decided to make December colorful as well with more pictures from his wedding. He recently shared pictures of his mayoon on Instagram, in which he donned a yellow kurta shalwar. The cricketer complemented the mayoon look with an embroidered matching shawl which he styled like Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan.

Imam chose Pakistani actress Maya Ali's clothing brand 'Maya Pretz' for his look.

“Mein apni mehfilon mein sirf tera hi naam loon ga [I will take your name in my gatherings]” Haq wrote in the caption and shared a set of scintillating pictures.