Ducky Bhai comes forward to defend Rajab Butt amid blasphemy case after perfume launching

KARACHI – YouTuber and internet sensation Ducky Bhai stepped forward to defend fellow content creator Rajab Butt, who is currently facing cases and backlash over naming of his perfume “295.”

Amid the rising controversy of blasphemy due to name of perfume, Rajab Butt announced his decision to leave Pakistan, posting an apology and an explanatory video to address the accusations. The backlash has generated significant tension on social media, but Ducky Bhai has actively supported his colleague.

Ducky Bhai was of view that Rajab Butt has not disrespected Islam, calling them baseless and false. He argued that Butt had not made any statements or actions against Islam and criticized those who leveled the charges, suggesting that they were not even following Islamic teachings themselves.

 

Ducky also condemned the use of the “Islamic card” in the debate, labeling it as a “drama” and emphasizing that Islam is fundamentally a religion of peace and respect, with no place for violence. He expressed his concern for Rajab Butt’s situation, saying, “God forbid, Rajab Butt should have to leave his country or live in fear. May Allah protect him and guide him out of this ordeal.”

The situation further sparked larger conversation on social media about freedom of expression, the role of public figures, and the challenges of dealing with religious sensitivity.

Many users expressed support for Ducky Bhai, praising his measured and thoughtful stance in defending his friend. One user commented, “This situation feels all too familiar,” while another said, “This brings to light a bitter truth about our society.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

