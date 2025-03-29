itel Pakistan Partners with Qist Bazaar to Offer Easy Monthly Installments on itel Products

KARACHI – itel Pakistan, a leading brand in affordable and innovative technology, has partnered with Qist Bazaar, Pakistan’s premier SECP licensedNon Banking Financial Institution-Shariah Compliant BNPL (installment) platform,to make its products more accessible to consumers. This partnership will enable customers to purchase Itel smartphones, accessories, and smart home products through easy monthly installment plans available at Qist Bazaar, the Itel website (www.itel-pk.com), and itel Home retail stores across Pakistan.

Asim Jamil, Director of Sales at Itel Pakistan, and Rubina Kamardin, Executive Director of Qist Bazaar, along with senior executives from both organizations, attended the official signing ceremony.

Empowering Consumers with Affordable Installment Plans

With this collaboration, consumers can now buy itel’s cutting-edge devices through flexible installment plans ranging from 3, 6, 9, and 12 months,making high-quality technology more budget-friendly for the masses.

“We are excited to partner with Qist Bazaar to provide a seamless purchasing experience for our customers,” said Asim Jamil, Director of Sales, itel Pakistan. This initiative aligns with our mission to make technology accessible and affordable, enabling more Pakistanis to own feature-rich smartphones and smart home devices without financial strain.”

Qist Bazaar

Qist Bazaar is a leading Non Banking Financial Institution-Licensed by SECP as the first Shariah Compliant BNPL (installment)platform that offers interest-free and flexible payment plans for a wide range of products. By providing convenient financing options, Qist Bazaar is revolutionizing consumer purchasing power, making essential goods and electronics more affordable across Pakistan.

“This partnership with itel Pakistan will expand our portfolio of high-quality, affordable tech products available on easy installments,” said Rubina Kamardin, Executive Director, of Qist Bazaar. “We believe in financial inclusion, and by integrating itel’s offerings into our platform, we are making premium technology accessible to a wider audience.”

itel Home: Expanding Retail Presence Across Pakistan

In addition to its online availability, itel Pakistan is also introducing itel Home, a new retail experience where customers can explore and purchase a wide range of itel smartphones, accessories, smart devices, and home appliances. With this partnership, Qist Bazaar’s installment facility will also be available at all itel Home stores nationwide, allowing customers to enjoy a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience.

A Game-Changer for the Market

This strategic alliance between itel Pakistan and Qist Bazaar is set to reshape the retail landscape by bridging the affordability gap and enhancing digital inclusion in the country. By integrating installment options at itel stores, online platforms, and Qist Bazaar’s marketplace, both companies are committed to empowering Pakistani consumers with greater purchasing flexibility.