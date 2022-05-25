Pakistan Army strongly condemns sentencing of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Wednesday strongly condemned the sentencing of top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on fabricated charges.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan strongly condemned the life sentence awarded to Malik on fabricated charges.

It added that such oppressive tactics cannot dampen the spirit of the people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation. Pakistan Army spokesperson also reiterated support to Kashmiris for self-determination as per United Nations resolutions.

Following the court order, protests erupted in Srinagar as Kashmiri youth clashed with the Indian security forces, which fired tear gas shells.

Top Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, and several organisations called the decision ‘a black day’ for Indian democracy and its justice system.

Pakistani PM said New Delhi can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison the idea of freedom he symbolises. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination," he said on his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said India can never silence Kashmiris’ voice for freedom and self-determination. Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, will continue to provide all possible support in their just struggle,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, an Indian court awarded life imprisonment to noted Kashmiri leader Yasin in a fake terror funding case. Meanwhile, the brave Kashmiri leader had submitted that he would not beg for mercy, and that court could decide at its discretion.

Last week, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader was convicted by in a false terrorism-related case after he protested against the charges levelled against him. Modi led government falsely levelled charges including sedition, raising funds for the terrorist act, criminal conspiracy, and others.

Pakistan earlier summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) and handed over a demarche conveying Pakistan’s strong condemnation on the framing of fabricated charges against Malik, who is currently imprisoned at Tihar jail by the Indian authorities.

New Delhi was also conveyed Islamabad’s deep concern over Malik’s incarceration in Tihar Jail since 2019 under inhuman conditions. The brutal treatment meted out to him despite his chronic ailments and denial of decent health care facilities had resulted in steep decline in his health, he said.