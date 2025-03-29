Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Top 5 places to visit in Lahore during Eidul Fitr holidays

Has Pakistan Announced Eidul Fitr Holidays 2025

LAHORE – The federal government and provincial government have announced holidays on account of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Most of the people spend their first day of Eid at home and they start visiting different places from second day of the festival with their families.

Lahore, with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere, offers numerous attractions to explore, especially during the festive days of Eid. Here are the top five places to visit in Lahore during Eid:

Badshahi Mosque

A visit to the iconic Badshahi Mosque is a must during Eid. On this special occasion, the mosque’s grand architecture and serene environment become even more enchanting. The mosque hosts special Eid prayers, and its vast courtyard filled with worshippers is a sight to behold.

Lahore Fort (Shahi Qila)

Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a beautiful blend of history and culture. During Eid, the fort becomes even more appealing, with visitors coming to admire its majestic walls, gardens, and architecture. It’s a perfect spot for those looking to explore Lahore’s rich Mughal past.

Minar-e-Pakistan

On Eid, Minar-e-Pakistan offers a peaceful and scenic spot to celebrate the festivities. Located in Iqbal Park, it holds great historical significance and offers a panoramic view of the city. It’s a great place to take a family outing or enjoy the evening breeze after the day’s celebrations.

Shalimar Gardens

The Mughal-era Shalimar Gardens are especially beautiful during Eid, with lush greenery and tranquil water features. The gardens provide a calm and serene atmosphere, perfect for spending time with family or enjoying a peaceful stroll after the festivities.

Lahore Zoo and Safari Park

If you’re looking for fun activities on Eid, Lahore Zoo and Safari Park are fantastic choices for families. The zoo is home to a wide variety of animals, while the Safari Park offers a chance to see wildlife in a more natural setting. It’s an ideal place for an enjoyable and educational experience during the holiday.

These places in Lahore offer a perfect blend of tradition, history, and fun, making them ideal for Eid celebrations.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 29 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 313.94 316.69
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search