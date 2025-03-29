Top 5 places to visit in Lahore during Eidul Fitr holidays

LAHORE – The federal government and provincial government have announced holidays on account of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Most of the people spend their first day of Eid at home and they start visiting different places from second day of the festival with their families.

Lahore, with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere, offers numerous attractions to explore, especially during the festive days of Eid. Here are the top five places to visit in Lahore during Eid:

Badshahi Mosque

A visit to the iconic Badshahi Mosque is a must during Eid. On this special occasion, the mosque’s grand architecture and serene environment become even more enchanting. The mosque hosts special Eid prayers, and its vast courtyard filled with worshippers is a sight to behold.

Lahore Fort (Shahi Qila)

Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a beautiful blend of history and culture. During Eid, the fort becomes even more appealing, with visitors coming to admire its majestic walls, gardens, and architecture. It’s a perfect spot for those looking to explore Lahore’s rich Mughal past.

Minar-e-Pakistan

On Eid, Minar-e-Pakistan offers a peaceful and scenic spot to celebrate the festivities. Located in Iqbal Park, it holds great historical significance and offers a panoramic view of the city. It’s a great place to take a family outing or enjoy the evening breeze after the day’s celebrations.

Shalimar Gardens

The Mughal-era Shalimar Gardens are especially beautiful during Eid, with lush greenery and tranquil water features. The gardens provide a calm and serene atmosphere, perfect for spending time with family or enjoying a peaceful stroll after the festivities.

Lahore Zoo and Safari Park

If you’re looking for fun activities on Eid, Lahore Zoo and Safari Park are fantastic choices for families. The zoo is home to a wide variety of animals, while the Safari Park offers a chance to see wildlife in a more natural setting. It’s an ideal place for an enjoyable and educational experience during the holiday.

These places in Lahore offer a perfect blend of tradition, history, and fun, making them ideal for Eid celebrations.