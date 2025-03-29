When is Eidul Fitr 2025 in Saudi Arabia?

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant religious celebrations for Muslims worldwide, marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a time of joy, feasts, togetherness, and reflection. In Saudi Arabia, as in other parts of the Muslim world, Eid is a highly anticipated occasion, celebrated with great devotion and exuberance.

Moon Sighting and Date of Eid-ul-Fitr

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, meaning that Islamic months begin with the sighting of the new moon. Therefore, the dates of festivals such as Eid-ul-Fitr can vary by a day or two, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted.

For 2025, the celebration of Eid in Saudi Arabia is contingent upon the moon sighting. If the new moon is sighted on March 29, Eid will be celebrated on March 30. However, if the crescent moon appears on March 30, the celebrations will take place on March 31. This variation is typical of the Islamic calendar, which relies on moon sightings to mark the beginning of months.

The moon sighting for Eid-ul-Fitr is particularly important in Saudi Arabia, as it signals the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. The first day of Shawwal is when Eid is celebrated, immediately following the conclusion of Ramadan.

Public Holidays and Festivities

Eid-ul-Fitr is a public holiday in Saudi Arabia, with government offices, businesses, and schools closing to allow for the celebrations. Typically, the public holiday lasts for three to four days, giving people ample time to reconnect with family and friends. The long break allows individuals to take a respite from work or school and focus on religious observance and social bonding.

The festivities kick off with the Eid prayer, which is held on the morning of Eid at mosques or in open fields. This is a time for communal worship, where Muslims gather to offer their thanks and prayers to Allah. After the prayer, families and friends visit one another, exchange gifts, and enjoy large meals together.

Traditional foods play a key role in the celebrations. In Saudi Arabia, dishes such as Kabsa (a spiced rice dish with meat), Samboosa (savory pastries), and Dates are popular choices during Eid feasts. These meals are often shared with loved ones and neighbors, promoting a spirit of unity and generosity.

Charity and Zakat al-Fitr

In addition to the feasts, Eid is also a time for giving. Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity, is traditionally given before the Eid prayer to help those in need. It is an obligatory act for eligible Muslims, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their financial status, can partake in the joys of Eid. Donations are made to support the less fortunate, ensuring that no one is left behind during this festive time.