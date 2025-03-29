WATCH: Video of Pakistani women harassing foreigner in Madina goes viral

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Video Of Pakistani Women Harassing Foreigner In Madina Goes Viral

MADINA – A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage, showing a group of Pakistani women harassing a foreign woman in Saudi Arabia. The incident, which reportedly took place in Madinah, involved the foreign woman distributing items—an act commonly seen in the holy cities—when the Pakistani women aggressively snatched the “gifts” from her hands.

The footage, widely shared on social media, captures the foreign woman appearing visibly overwhelmed as she attempts to distribute items in an orderly manner. However, the Pakistani women can be seen forcibly grabbing the items, disregarding basic etiquette and decorum.

The video has triggered strong reactions, with many condemning the behavior as disrespectful, particularly in such sacred locations. Social media users have criticized the lack of discipline and manners displayed in the footage, calling for greater awareness and education on appropriate conduct in religious sites.

