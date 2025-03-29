Shawwal moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

The Shawwal moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country tomorrow, Sunday, March 30.

Moon sighting committees convened in multiple cities, including Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, and Dammam, to observe the crescent. Earlier, the Saudi Supreme Court had urged the public to look for the Shawwal moon.

According to reports, the crescent was spotted at the Tamir observatory, paving the way for Eid celebrations. An official announcement from the Supreme Court is expected soon.