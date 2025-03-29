Eid ul Fitr 2025 weather update: Will Pakistan see clear skies or rain?

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, residents of Punjab, including Lahore, can look forward to pleasant weather, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Meteorologists predict dry but comfortable conditions across the province, making the festive occasion ideal for family gatherings and outdoor celebrations. Lahore is expected to experience sunny weather, with daytime temperatures hovering around 30°C.

Experts attribute the pleasant conditions to continental winds prevailing over most parts of the country. Additionally, cold winds from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mountainous regions, influenced by recent snowfall, have contributed to a slight drop in temperatures. Lahore’s nighttime temperatures have dipped from 18°C to 16°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain lower than the earlier forecast of 32°C.

The PMD assures that the Eid holidays will bring clear skies and moderate temperatures, ensuring a comfortable atmosphere for festivities. With favorable weather on the horizon, Punjab’s residents can look forward to an enjoyable Eid celebration.