Türkiye Embassy announces painting competition for Pakistani children

The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye, in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute and the Turkish Cultural Center, has launched a painting competition for Pakistani children aged 8 to 16 years. The initiative aims to celebrate the artistic creativity of young participants while marking Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

According to the organizers, the competition offers an exciting opportunity for young artists to showcase their talent, with five successful participants set to receive cash prizes ranging from PKR 10,000 to PKR 100,000.

Children interested in participating are invited to submit their paintings by April 13 at the Yunus Emre Institute, Islamabad Center, located on the First Floor of the Academics Complex in Islamabad. The results of the competition will be announced on April 20, followed by a prize distribution ceremony scheduled for April 23.

The event underscores the strong cultural ties between Türkiye and Pakistan, promoting artistic expression among the youth while fostering a sense of friendship between the two nations.

For further details, participants can contact the Yunus Emre Institute, Islamabad Center.

Staff Reporter

