Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 30 March 2025

Gold prices continue to climb higher and per tola rate climbs to all all-time high of Rs325,000, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stands at Rs278,635 on March 30, in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 292,875 per tola, 21 karat at 279,562, and 18 Karat at 239,625.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Saraffa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs325,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs278,635

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi