Honda CD 70 Dream price update in Pakistan for June 2024

LAHORE – The Honda CD 70 Dream holds a significant position in Pakistan's motorcycle market owing to its sporty looks, durability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

With its sleek design and reliable performance, it has become a preferred choice for daily commuters and riders across the country.

Boasting a 72cc engine, it offers a smooth ride even on rugged terrains, making it suitable for diverse road conditions prevalent in Pakistan.

It is equipped with a durable frame, reliable suspension system, and efficient braking setup, providing stability and control on various road conditions.

Its ergonomic design, coupled with advanced features like a comfortable seat and efficient braking system, ensures a safe and enjoyable riding experience.

Honda CD 70 Dream Latest Price in Pakistan

As of June 2024, the price of Honda CD70 Dream in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900. The government has recently unveiled the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25, proposing various taxes as it has increased the revenue target.

If the new tax rates are approved, it is expected to affect the prices of the motorcycles in the country.