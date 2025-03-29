Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Eidul Fitr 2025 in Pakistan: SUPARCO confirms Shawwal moon formation

eidul fitr 2025 in pakistan

The Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has confirmed that the Shawwal moon was formed today at 3:58 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

According to SUPARCO, by sunset tomorrow, the moon’s age will be approximately 27 hours, significantly increasing the chances of sighting the crescent in Pakistan. Based on these calculations, experts believe that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed the day after tomorrow.

To officially determine the moon sighting, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled its meeting for tomorrow, with additional zonal committee meetings set to take place in provincial capitals. The final announcement regarding Eid-ul-Fitr will be made after gathering testimonies from across the country.

The anticipation surrounding the moon sighting remains high, as millions across Pakistan await confirmation for the commencement of Eid celebrations.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

