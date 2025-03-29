WATCH: Woman slaps security officer at Masjid al-Nabawi

A tense altercation at Masjid al-Nabawi has sparked widespread debate after a video surfaced online showing a woman slapping a security officer, who retaliated in kind. The incident, which occurred within the mosque’s premises, has drawn a strong response from Saudi authorities, who have vowed strict action against any assault on security personnel.

According to reports, the woman attempted to cross a restricted barrier when a security officer intervened to stop her. In response, she struck the officer, prompting him to slap her back multiple times before other security personnel intervened. The viral footage has fueled discussions on social media, with varied opinions on both the woman’s actions and the officer’s response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @propergaanda

Following the incident, Saudi authorities issued a statement underscoring their zero-tolerance policy toward attacks on security forces. The General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that investigations and legal proceedings are being completed. The statement emphasized that when an officer performs their duty and ensures compliance with regulations, any assault on them is considered a serious crime, subject to strict penalties.

The viral video has led to speculation about the woman’s nationality, with some claiming she is Pakistani, while others suggest she may be Egyptian. However, Saudi authorities have not officially confirmed her identity.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions online. Many condemn the woman’s actions, arguing that she attempted to leverage her gender and social status inappropriately. Others have debated the officer’s response, questioning whether his reaction was proportionate to the situation. Meanwhile, Saudi newspaper Saudi Gazette reported that Medina police swiftly responded to the incident, emphasizing that no exceptions will be made in enforcing the law within the holy site.