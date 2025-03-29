Punjab govt sets up council for minority community welfare

The Punjab government has announced the formation of a Minority Advisory Council aimed at resolving the issues faced by minority communities and promoting interfaith harmony in the region.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly established council. Senior political leader Kamran Bhatti will serve as the Vice Chairman, while Aqib Alam has been designated as the Convener.

The Minority Advisory Council will consist of 38 members, representing a diverse array of communities including Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, and women. The council’s term will span three years, with the government retaining the authority to dissolve it before the end of its term if necessary.

All members, including the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Convener, will serve without remuneration. The Chief Minister of Punjab holds the power to suspend or dismiss any member, including the Chairman, Vice Chairman, or Convener, if required.

The council will provide the provincial government with advice on resolving the issues of minority communities, safeguarding their rights, and proposing developmental initiatives.

Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to improve the standard of living for minority communities in Punjab.