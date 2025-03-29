Gold prices up by Rs1,680 to reach all-time high

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan to hit all-time high on Saturday amid rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold rate increased by Rs1,680, with new rates settling at Rs325,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram soared by Rs1,389 to close at Rs278,635 on closing day of the running business week.

The precious commodity witnessed an increase of $10 in international market where per ounce was traded at $3,084.

An ongoing trade war between leading economies following the tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump, rising global inflation and the risk of devaluation of major global currencies, have increased the demand for gold.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs 2,380, reaching an unprecedented Rs323,380. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 2,041, setting a new record at Rs. 277,246.