Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices up by Rs1,680 to reach all-time high

Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan to hit all-time high on Saturday amid rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold rate increased by Rs1,680, with new rates settling at Rs325,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram soared by Rs1,389 to close at Rs278,635 on closing day of the running business week.

The precious commodity witnessed an increase of $10 in international market where per ounce was traded at $3,084.

An ongoing trade war between leading economies following the tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump, rising global inflation and the risk of devaluation of major global currencies, have increased the demand for gold.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs 2,380, reaching an unprecedented Rs323,380. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 2,041, setting a new record at Rs. 277,246.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 29 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 313.94 316.69
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search