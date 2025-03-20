Fresh vegetables official rates in Lahore today – 20 March 2025

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, has issued official rate lists for fresh vegetables for March 20.

As per rules, it is mandatory for all shopkeepers to display the notified rate lists at prominent places so people can buy vegetables at the government rates avoid profiteering by the sellers.

The practice of issuing the rate list on daily basis aims at curbing profiteering and ensuring uniformity in the prices across the Lahore.

Lahore Notified Rate Lists for Vegetables Today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes ranges from Rs45 Rs50 per kilogramme for A quality while prices vary depending on the quality of the vegetable.

The price of A quality tomatoes has been set as Rs50-55 per kilogramme. The price of Chinese garlic has registered a slight decline of Rs10, with new price setting at Rs600 per kilogramme.

Following is the complete notified rate lists for March 20, 2025: