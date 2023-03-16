Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.