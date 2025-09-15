Pakistan joins Muslim World’s united front against Israel in High-Stakes Doha Summit

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is flying out to Doha today for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, a high-stakes gathering that could reshape the regional response to Israel’s latest wave of attacks.

The summit co-sponsored by Pakistan is being held after Israeli airstrikes struck Qatar, sending shock waves in Gulf and causing tensions across the Middle East. The crisis has deepened with Israel’s push to expand settlements in the West Bank, seize control of Gaza, and displace Palestinian families, sparking outrage in the Muslim world.

With leaders and top officials from OIC member nations converging on Doha, the event is being billed as a critical show of Islamic unity against Israeli aggression.

Last week, PM Shehbaz visited Doha to pledge Pakistan’s “unshakable solidarity” with Qatar, vowing that Islamabad stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Doha in defending sovereignty and safeguarding regional peace.

Israel Must Be Punished: Ishaq Dar’s Hard-Hitting Call

In a fiery address at the preparatory session, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar thundered that Israel must be held to account for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Israel cannot be allowed to massacre with impunity,” Dar declared, demanding the creation of an Arab-Islamic defense force to monitor and counter Israel’s expansionist designs.

He also urged OIC members to push for Israel’s suspension from the United Nations, calling it a bold step that would show the world the seriousness of the Muslim Ummah. Dar warned that additional punitive actions must be considered to stop Tel Aviv’s unchecked aggression.