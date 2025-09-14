Pm Shehbaz Announces Free August Power Bills For Flood Victims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a special relief package for flood victims, declaring that domestic consumers will be exempted from paying their electricity bills for the month of August.

In his brief and important address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that the government fully understands the hardships of the flood-affected people. He added that the federal government will bear the cost of paying these electricity bills from its own resources.

He emphasized that covering the electricity bills is not a favor but the right of the flood victims. Those domestic consumers who have already paid their August bills will be refunded in the next month’s bill.

The Prime Minister said that clear instructions have been issued in this regard. Additionally, a detailed assessment of electricity bills for agricultural, commercial, and industrial sectors in the affected areas is being carried out, while the collection of their bills has been immediately deferred.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that if the estimated costs for these sectors turn out to be higher, the government will take further steps to provide them additional relief. He said that necessary instructions have already been issued to the relevant power distribution companies.

The Prime Minister noted that people in flood-affected regions are sitting under the open sky due to widespread destruction and losses. In view of this situation, he said, this effort by the “servant of Pakistan” is a humble attempt to ease the suffering of the victims. He pledged complete rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas.

He concluded by saying: “We will not rest until every person affected by the floods is rehabilitated. May Allah help us in this mission.”