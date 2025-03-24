Fbr Extends Sales Tax And Federal Excise Return Deadline To March 27

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing sales tax and federal excise returns to March 27, 2025, to facilitate taxpayers.

According to reports, the FBR has also issued a notification regarding the extension.

Initially, the deadline for filing sales tax and federal excise returns for the February 2025 tax period was March 18, 2025, which has now been extended to March 27, 2025.

The decision has been made under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005.

FBR officials stated that this extension aims to ease difficulties faced by taxpayers, allowing them to file returns on time and avoid any inconvenience.

Taxpayers have been urged to take advantage of the extended deadline and submit their returns promptly to avoid penalties.

It is worth noting that FBR periodically extends tax return deadlines to support the business community and ensure smooth tax payments.