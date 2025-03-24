IMF rejects Pakistan’s request for tax reduction on property transactions

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has turned down Pakistan’s request to reduce taxes on property transactions.

According to reports, no agreement was reached on lowering the March 2025 targets, and there was no consensus on tax reductions.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) request to cut withholding tax by 2% was also denied, along with a refusal to ease taxes on tobacco and beverages.

For a staff-level agreement, Pakistan must provide further assurances, while provinces have been instructed to refrain from interfering in wheat procurement.

However, the IMF has agreed to include climate finance in its funding facility, offering support under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.